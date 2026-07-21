'Cowards play backward!' - Emi Martinez & Lionel Messi's half-time pep talk revealed after Argentina beaten by Spain in one-sided World Cup final

Prior to kick-off, Messi attempted to ease pre-match tension by urging his team-mates to block out external noise. Leading up to the showpiece event, the tournament had been overshadowed by heated debate over officiating standards and claims that decision-making favoured the South Americans.

Addressing the squad, the Barcelona legend stated: "Come on, boys, hey. Stay calm, everyone, stay calm. That's the main thing. Let's stay calm, boys, let me see composure, stay calm. Let's just focus on playing, alright. Stay calm, let me tell you to forget about everything, forget about everything. Just play, let's just focus on playing, everyone, just play, let's go."