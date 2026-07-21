CONMEBOL president claims 2030 World Cup will be a '64-team tournament'

In a post on platform X, Dominguez declared: "In 2030, the World Cup comes to Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, a great opportunity for football, to celebrate the World Cup Centenary with a 64-team tournament."

Although there has been no official confirmation from FIFA on the matter, president Infantino previously indicated a willingness to evaluate further expansion. Speaking to Swiss broadcaster Blue Sport, Infantino stated: "This is certainly an issue that will be looked at and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup.

"When you organise a World Cup, it's important that you organise it for the whole world. It's not just Europe and South America, but the entire world, effectively. Every nation should be able to dream of taking part in the World Cup.

"We can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high, and it's getting higher and higher everywhere in the world. If you don't give smaller countries the chance to participate in the World Cup, they also lose the incentive to keep improving."