All completed Manchester United transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Manchester United transfers in the 2025-26 season so far.

Considering Manchester United's disappointing previous season, which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League without any silverware, significant improvements will be necessary for Ruben Amorim's team to contend for European qualification next season.

The absence of European football in the upcoming campaign could pose a challenge to United's ability to attract prominent players during the summer transfer window.

As the summer transfer window is now open, GOAL is your go-to source for all the completed Manchester United transfers for the 2025-26 season.