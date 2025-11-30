Getty Images Sport
'A very complete player' - Martin Zubimendi blown away by Arsenal team-mate who 'surprised' him
Zubimendi-Rice midfield pairing key to Arsenal's success
Arsenal have endured a tremendous run of form since the start of the season as they have lost just one game in the Premier League and are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with a four-point gap over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand. After heartbreaks in the past couple of seasons, where the Gunners missed out on the league title towards the end of the season, the 2025-26 campaign finally looks like they will finally cross the line, going by the current run of form.
A lot of credit goes to Arteta for rebuilding the squad in the summer and making some valuable additions to the squad. One such key signing would of Zubimendi, who joined the Gunners from Real Sociedad. Zubimendi has impressed in his maiden campaign in England and has formed a formidable midfield partnership with England international Declan Rice. Rice's performance has also been elevated since the Spaniard's arrival at the club.
Zubimendi labels Rice 'a complete player'
Speaking about Rice, the Spain international told Sky Sports: "Once I came here one of the things that motivated me the most was playing with a player like Declan. I think he’s been a good player until this year, but I think this year, from what I see and how happy I see him, I think he’s taking a leap forward so I’m very happy to be able to help him in that regard. And he helps me too. We all know how Declan is. A very complete player, physically, technically, set pieces. And his personality is something that has surprised me. He wants to be a protagonist in the dressing room. And on the pitch for a teammate like me in midfield, I think it’s vital having someone who wants to be the protagonist who wants the ball, who helps you. It’s the perfect complement."
'The impact he has on the team, it’s huge'
Arteta also spoke about Rice's influence on the team, as he added: "Probably a year or two ago, yes, but now being with him every single day, understanding and connecting with him in the way I have done, we are going to get more. Because he wants more, the team knows him better, his role is growing around the team. The impact he has on the team it’s huge. I knew him for a long time (before signing) and I knew how he could evolve and change the team. He has certainly done it and probably improved on those expectations.
"I would have to think about it but most of the time, if you have the option to see a player live and sense him, get that energy, presence and charisma, on top of his qualities, it’s something else. Probably when he was around I said, 'Hmm, that’s a special player.' To be fair I had this one, I had another position that was a little bit further back to do something else and he can adapt to anything you throw at him. At the moment, that is what we were thinking, in front is probably much more positive for the team."
Zubimendi compared to Ballon d'Or winner Rodri
Former Spain star Gaizka Mendieta drew comparisons between Manchester City star Rodri and Zubimendi as he told Casinostugan: "When I think of Martin Zubimendi at Arsenal, I think of Rodri at Manchester City. City can have other players that can play in that role like Nico Gonzalez but it's not the same. That's why Rodri has been one of the best players in the Premier League since he arrived. He's the kind of player that you might not see much because they're not always on the ball or not allowed on the ball. But his position, how they give freedom to teammates, how he allows other players around him to do things is not always visible, but it's very important. You can't put your finger on why it's not happening when Rodri isn’t there, but it makes a difference whether they are on the pitch or not. They allow other players to do things that they can't do when they're not there, it’s a very similar situation for both."
