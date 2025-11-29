Getty/Goal
The secret to Arsenal's success? Martin Zubimendi compared to Ballon d'Or winner Rodri as Gunners finally look strong enough to end 22-year title drought
Zubimendi explains Arsenal switch
Zubimendi had the chance to join Liverpool last year but opted to stay at Real Sociedad just when it looked like he would be Arne Slot's first major signing. The 26-year-old bided his time, before sealing a switch to Emirates Stadium. So, why did he choose Mikel Arteta's team over other rival suitors? It appears that Arteta's conviction was the clincher.
He said: "When Mikel Arteta called me – well, if you’ve ever spoken to him you'll know that he can be very convincing. He's mad about football, crazy about having everything under control, trying to get something from every little detail. He's very clear on everything and the proposal he had was the best for me.
"When any proposal comes, the first question has to be whether to stay at la Real. And it wasn't the right moment. I stayed and it was a hard season, but I learned a lot. I wanted to step forward, take that weight after others went. I've always tried to choose the right time and I'm happy with how it happened in the end."
Zubimendi compared to Rodri
Former Valencia skipper Mendieta believes there are similarities between 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and Spain team-mate Zubimendi. The former has helped City win a hatful of trophies over the years, including Premier League titles and the Champions League, and the latter could be on the path to doing that for Arsenal - as they seek to win the league for the first time since 2004.
Mendieta told Casinostugan: "When I think of Martin Zubimendi at Arsenal, I think of Rodri at Manchester City. City can have other players that can play in that role like Nico Gonzalez but it's not the same. That's why Rodri has been one of the best players in the Premier League since he arrived. He's the kind of player that you might not see much because they're not always on the ball or not allowed on the ball.
But his position, how they give freedom to team-mates, how he allows other players around him to do things is not always visible, but it's very important. You can't put your finger on why it's not happening when Rodri isn’t there, but it makes a difference whether they are on the pitch or not. They allow other players to do things that they can't do when they're not there, it’s a very similar situation for both."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Rodri a fan of Zubimendi
Mendieta is not the only fan of Zubimendi. Indeed, City talisman Rodri himself sang the praises of the Spaniard back in September.
"He's a great player. He has the discipline and mentality that can lead him to become one of the best, if he isn't already. I spoke to him the other day and told him it was his time, that I was leaving him the keys to the [Spain] team," said the 29-year-old.
And this week, Arsenal star Declan Rice talked up how integral Zubimendi has become for the Gunners in a short space of time. The England international described him as an "unbelievable player" who is a pleasure to play alongside.
He told TNT Sports this week: "Yeah, it's been so easy to play with him. We only signed him in the summer and usually it takes a while to build a connection, but from the first moment we had together in pre-season, I could just tell that I was going to play some good football with him. I just really liked him as a person and as a player.
"As the games have gone on, our understanding of each other has been outstanding. He's such a nice guy. He is the Spain No. 6 and we know what Spanish No. 6s are like. They are the best at first phase build up, turning on the ball and playing forward, playing into pockets and that is exactly what we've got with him. We all trust him with the ball. If there is a player on you, it is just easy to give him the ball and we all feel so confident with him. He has been so good for us - an unbelievable player."
Arsenal face huge test
The past seven days have been pretty seismic for Arsenal. Firstly, they thumped rivals Tottenham 4-1 last Sunday, and on Wednesday, they outclassed an in-form Bayern Munich team in the Champions League. On Sunday, another big test takes them to second-placed Chelsea in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash. Zubimendi may need to be at his best for Arteta's side to come out on top in this one.
