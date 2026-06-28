Cole Palmer gives his backing to shock Chelsea transfer as new boss Xabi Alonso plans changes at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea talisman Palmer has seemingly confirmed his excitement regarding a potential move for Xhaka. The England international was spotted engaging with social media reports regarding the pursuit of the former Arsenal captain, specifically interacting with an update from Fabrizio Romano that suggested Xhaka could be a "surprise signing" for the West London club.

The social media activity has sent the Blues' fanbase into a frenzy, particularly as the club looks to move in a more pragmatic direction under Xabi Alonso. Palmer's public "like" on the report suggests that he would welcome the arrival of a seasoned leader to help navigate the testing Premier League landscape.



