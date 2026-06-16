‘Could be worse’ - Cole Palmer shares what he is up to after England World Cup snub as Chelsea playmaker makes the most of unexpected summer break

In what was arguably the biggest talking point of the squad announcement, the decision to leave Palmer at home came as a shock to many fans. Thomas Tuchel opted for other creative options, feeling that certain players were more deserving of a spot on the plane for the tournament in North America.

After a season where Palmer recorded 11 Premier League goals, his dip in consistency and minor injury concerns seemingly cost him backing from the German tactician.

The 24-year-old forward has been a mainstay for both the Blues and the national team since his high-profile move from Manchester City, but he now finds himself watching from the sidelines. While his international team-mates were landing in Florida to begin their World Cup preparations, Palmer has pivoted toward a period of relaxation to move past the disappointment of missing out on the biggest event in football.



