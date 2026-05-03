Cole Palmer must step up for Chelsea or risk losing World Cup place to Nottingham Forest's in-form Morgan Gibbs-White

Palmer and Gibbs-White will face off against each other at Stamford Bridge in polar opposite form; hampered by injuries, the former is still scratching around for the kind of world-class impactfulness we all know he is capable of, while the latter is on fire as his goals propel Forest towards Premier League safety.
Gibbs-White is still believed to be an outsider in the quest to secure a seat on England's flight to North America this summer, but his exploits are becoming impossible to ignore and Palmer will be one of those he is causing to sweat profusely as the clock ticks down to Tuchel's squad announcement.
The Three Lions boss will undoubtedly be casting a keen eye over proceedings at Stamford Bridge and a tussle between two of his plentiful options for the No.10 role. Whoever comes out on top could well sway his thinking.