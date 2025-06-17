'I didn't like him!' - Claudio Ranieri overlooks feud with new Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini as advisor backs ex-Atalanta coach to fix 'underground' morale at Serie A side Roma C. Ranieri G. Gasperini Serie A

Claudio Ranieri has revealed he had a frosty relationship with Gian Piero Gasperini as the Roma advisor unveiled his old counterpart as the new coach.