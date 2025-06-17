'I didn't like him!' - Claudio Ranieri overlooks feud with new Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini as advisor backs ex-Atalanta coach to fix 'underground' morale at Serie A side
Claudio Ranieri has revealed he had a frosty relationship with Gian Piero Gasperini as the Roma advisor unveiled his old counterpart as the new coach.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ranieri overlooks feud with Gasperini
- The 73-year-old discloses why he was chosen
- Roma to play four friendlies before season starts