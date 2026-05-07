'Clarity is important' - Michael Carrick suggests now is the 'natural time' for Man Utd to make permanent manager decision

The former United midfielder has performed admirably since stepping into the breach in January after Ruben Amorim's sacking, but with only three games remaining, his long-term status at Old Trafford remains unresolved.

Speaking about the situation, Carrick noted: "Clarity is important … We’ve finished strong, put ourselves in a good position and the situation of my role and what it looks like moving forward, I think it’s just the natural time. It was always spoken about towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season."