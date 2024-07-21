This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Christian Pulisic makes MLS appearance as AC Milan star watches USMNT colleagues Kellyn Acosta & Brian Gutierrez suffer defeat to Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami

Christian Pulisic has made an MLS appearance, with the USMNT star watching international colleagues face Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami in Florida.

  • Rossoneri forward enjoying summer break
  • In his homeland ahead of pre-season tour
  • Watching familiar faces in domestic action
