Should Christian Eriksen retire after second in-game collapse? Former Tottenham team-mate offers future advice after ‘scary moment’ in Denmark friendly

Townsend has suggested that his former Tottenham team-mate Eriksen should now put his health and family first by hanging up his boots. The distressing incident occurred during the 65th minute of Denmark's clash with Ukraine in Odense, where Eriksen suddenly dropped to the turf, leading to the immediate abandonment of the match.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Townsend expressed his concern for the Wolfsburg star. "Of course, on the outside, yes, I'd advise him," he said. "There are so many more important things to worry about, he's got a lovely family to worry about. But, who knows what goes on inside the heads of anybody? Let alone a footballer who's worked so hard to get to where he's got to, who's almost died on the pitch and has come back to play for Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world. So, it's difficult to know what's going on in his head but of course, at the moment, there are more important things to think about than a football match."



