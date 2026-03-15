Chelsea women's player ratings vs Man Utd: It had to be Lauren James! Lionesses superstar haunts former club again to lead Blues to League Cup glory

United came into this game having won just once in their past 16 meetings with the Blues, with their most recent loss coming last time out in the FA Cup fifth round. Yet, the Red Devils were the better side early on and Elisabeth Terland, playing in a front two, thrived, regularly causing problems for the Chelsea midfield by picking up pockets of space and shooting on sight.

Sonia Bompastor's side, out to defend their title after beating Man City 2-1 in last year's final, rode that storm and took the lead after just 20 minutes when James pounced on an uncharacteristic error from Dominique Janssen, drove into the box and thumped it beyond Phallon Tullis-Joyce. It was her sixth goal in her last seven games against United, whom she left to return to childhood club Chelsea.

Alyssa Thompson had a huge chance to double that lead before half-time, as Sjoeke Nusken brilliantly threaded her through on goal, only for Maya Le Tissier to make a brilliant recovery tackle. From there, it was back to United looking the more likely, with Terland striking the bar and Ellen Wangerheim somehow missing from close range.

Given the defensive absentees Chelsea had, they'd done well to keep the Red Devils at bay. Captain Millie Bright was out, Naomi Girma sustained a knock the day before the final and Kadeisha Buchanan could only play an hour, on her first start since November 2024. When Nathalie Bjorn, Buchanan's replacement, limped off in tears just minutes after being introduced, forcing a serious reshuffle, United must have felt like they could take advantage.

But while Chelsea have not been at their best this year, with their six-year reign as champions of the Women's Super League coming to an underwhelming end while injuries continue to pile up at a debilitating rate, one thing Bompastor's Blues still have is character - and lots of it. So despite United being the side that could pile on attacking options from the bench, turning to a serial goal-scorer in Lea Schuller and a two-time Champions League winner in Fridolina Rolfo, it was Chelsea who got the second goal to kill the game off, as Beever-Jones came out on top in her grappling duel with Hanna Lundkvist and prodded the ball beyond Tullis-Joyce.

When GOAL asked Erin Cuthbert, Chelsea's captain on the day, what it would mean for her side to win this final, given how this season has gone, she was bullish. "It would be a big statement," she replied. "It would say a lot about where the team's at, it would say a lot about how resilient we are and how much we're able to just find a way to win, which is what this Chelsea team has always done." That mentality of champions was on show here and, with two more trophies still to play for, it's likely to come to fore plenty more before this season is over.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Ashton Gate...