Chelsea women's player ratings vs Man Utd: The invincible treble-winners! Brilliant Sandy Baltimore inspires Blues to FA Cup final victory as USWNT star Catarina Macario also makes her mark at Wembley

Chelsea clinched just a second-ever treble in the history of the women's team on Sunday, beating Manchester United 3-0 in the FA Cup final to also complete an incredible undefeated domestic season. The Blues have been a force in Sonia Bompastor's first year in charge, winning the Women's Super League title without losing a game after lifting the League Cup back in March, and it ended in the perfect way at Wembley as the English champions overcame the holders to win their sixth FA Cup.

It was a result that maintains Bompastor's perfect record in domestic finals, with her winning all three of those she oversaw at Lyon and her first two since last summer's switch to Chelsea. It wasn't as easy as the scoreline suggests, though. United started brightly and had a huge early chance when Dominique Janssen fired an effort just over the bar from the edge of the box. From there, though, the Blues grew into things well and started to really pepper the Red Devils' goal.

A breakthrough had been coming for a while when Sandy Baltimore finally found it, converting from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time after a clumsy foul from Celin Bizet on Erin Cuthbert. There was a brief revival from United following the break, but alert goalkeeping from Hannah Hampton and smart game management from the dominant force in English women's football combined to see the game out rather comfortably.

Catarina Macario's late header then put the result beyond doubt, with Baltimore adding a third in stoppage time to put the gloss on a campaign of truly incredible domestic success for Bompastor's Blues.

