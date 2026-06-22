Chelsea prepared to sell Trevoh Chalobah with Como among Champions League clubs in pursuit of defender

Chalobah has entered a period of uncertainty regarding his long-term future at Stamford Bridge. While he is about to enter the final two years of his current contract, which includes a club option for a further 12 months, there has been no indication of talks regarding a fresh extension. This lack of movement has alerted clubs across the continent, with several Champions League participants also monitoring his situation closely.

The 26-year-old played 47 times in all competitions throughout the last season. Despite his heavy involvement, the Chelsea board no longer view the central defender as an indispensable asset for the upcoming campaign, as reported by Football London.



