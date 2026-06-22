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Chelsea prepared to sell Trevoh Chalobah with Como among Champions League clubs in pursuit of defender
Chalobah's Stamford Bridge future in serious doubt
Chalobah has entered a period of uncertainty regarding his long-term future at Stamford Bridge. While he is about to enter the final two years of his current contract, which includes a club option for a further 12 months, there has been no indication of talks regarding a fresh extension. This lack of movement has alerted clubs across the continent, with several Champions League participants also monitoring his situation closely.
The 26-year-old played 47 times in all competitions throughout the last season. Despite his heavy involvement, the Chelsea board no longer view the central defender as an indispensable asset for the upcoming campaign, as reported by Football London.
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Como enter race alongside European challengers
Como, who have secured a place in the Champions League under Cesc Fabregas, are one of numerous clubs with an interest in signing Chalobah. However, the Serie A side are currently not advanced in their pursuit of the central defender as they plan their summer recruitment.
There are other Champions League clubs that have expressed a keen interest in signing Chalobah as well. The race for his signature remains highly competitive as European teams monitor his contract situation at Stamford Bridge.
Alonso identifies defensive priorities
Incoming manager Xabi Alonso is already working in tandem with the club's sporting leadership to identify reinforcements. The priority for the Spaniard is to secure a new starting-level centre-back who can serve as a long-term partner for Levi Colwill. Chelsea have been planning this move since January, viewing a new defensive signing as essential for the 2026/27 campaign.
While Chalobah has proven his worth as a versatile squad member, Alonso and the recruitment team are looking for a specific profile to anchor the backline. This shift in strategy has made Chalobah a secondary option in the long-term project, further increasing the likelihood of a summer departure.
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Acheampong deemed untouchable
Unlike Chalobah, Chelsea have reportedly rejected multiple formal approaches for young defender Josh Acheampong after deciding to keep him at Stamford Bridge. The 20-year-old academy graduate has apparently been deemed completely untouchable by club officials, safeguarding his long-term future in London despite growing interest from several Premier League rivals.
The club's hierarchy have decided to take a definitive stand on the defender's future, blocking any potential path toward a summer exit. Despite his protected status, Acheampong only registered 17 Premier League appearances during the recent domestic campaign, with nine of those outings coming as a substitute. He accumulated 663 total top-flight minutes, contributing one goal, but the club views his raw defensive potential as an irreplaceable asset for the future.