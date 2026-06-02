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Adhe Makayasa

Defender surprisingly given 'untouchable' status at Chelsea as Xabi Alonso's side reject 'multiple approaches'

Transfers
J. Acheampong
X. Alonso
Chelsea
Premier League

Chelsea have reportedly rejected multiple formal approaches for young defender Josh Acheampong after handing him an elite status at Stamford Bridge. The 20-year-old academy graduate has apparently been deemed completely untouchable by club officials, safeguarding his long-term future in west London despite growing interest from several Premier League rivals.

  • Blues rebuff transfer approaches

    According to BBC, Chelsea have firmly rejected multiple transfer enquiries for their young defender Acheampong. The 20-year-old academy graduate has officially been granted 'untouchable' status regarding his future at Stamford Bridge. This internal designation places the versatile full-back in the exact same protected bracket as established first-team stars like forwards Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer, alongside midfielder Moises Caicedo.

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  • Acheampong(C)Getty images

    Boardroom establishes firm stance

    The club's hierarchy have decided to take a definitive stand on the defender's future, blocking any potential path toward a summer exit. Despite his protected status, Acheampong only registered 17 Premier League appearances during the recent domestic campaign, with nine of those outings coming as a substitute. He accumulated 663 total top-flight minutes, contributing one goal, but the club view his raw defensive potential as an irreplaceable asset for the future.

  • Alonso inherits protected graduate

    The developmental breakthrough of Acheampong serves as a rare bright spot for a Chelsea side that endured a thoroughly disappointing campaign, finishing 10th in the Premier League and a staggering 33 points behind champions Arsenal. The defender's long-term future will now be overseen by Alonso, who was recently appointed as the new Chelsea manager following the departure of Liam Rosenior.

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    Rivals monitor Stamford Bridge

    Acheampong remains under contract until June 2029, and it is currently unclear if he is actively seeking an exit. However, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace are all closely monitoring his situation, while Bournemouth retain their interest from last summer. Alonso must now integrate the coveted defender into his pre-season plans to ward off these suitors and rebuild the squad before the upcoming transfer window slams shut.