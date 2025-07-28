Chelsea ready opening offer for Xavi Simons as Blues learn RB Leipzig's valuation of wantaway attacker
Chelsea are edging closer to landing Dutch sensation Xavi Simons, with the Blues reportedly preparing an opening bid after learning RB Leipzig’s €70 million (£60.7m/$81.5m) valuation. Talks between the Blues, Simons, and his camp have been positive, with all parties optimistic that a transfer can be actualized this summer. The 21-year-old is keen on a Premier League switch this summer.
- Chelsea to make opening bid for Xavi Simons soon
- Leipzig demand €70m including add-ons for star man
- Simons excited by Chelsea project under Enzo Maresca