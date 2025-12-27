Chelsea legend John Terry in contention for first managerial role but faces competition from ex-Rangers boss

Rowett took charge of Oxford last year with the club just a point above the relegation zone and he ultimately guided the club to a 17th-placed finish last season. However, Oxford won only four of their opening 22 league matches and defeat at Charlton prior to Christmas Day saw Rowett relieved of his duties.

"Gary joined during a challenging period and deserves immense credit for the hard work and leadership that saw us retain our Championship status last season," chairman Grant Ferguson told the club's official website following Rowett's exit.

"However, following a disappointing run of results, we have had to take this difficult decision in the best interests of the club. On behalf of the board, I would like to place on record our thanks to Gary and Mark for their contribution and to wish them all the best for the future."

Craig Short took interim charge for the Boxing Day welcome of Southampton, and guided Oxford to a 2-1 home triumph as goals from Tyler Goodrham and Stanley Mills secured a vital three points, though the U's were left red-faced after Rowett's pre-match programme notes were printed despite his dismissal three days earlier.