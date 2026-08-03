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Shock reunion for £89m Chelsea star? Frank Lampard targets an audacious deal to bolster Coventry
Lampard eyes ambitious Mudryk swoop
Coventry have emerged as a surprise destination for Mudryk, with Lampard keen to land the winger on loan, according to The Sun. As the Sky Blues prepare for their long-awaited return to the top flight, the former Chelsea boss is looking to leverage his Stamford Bridge connections to bolster his attacking options.
The report suggests that Coventry's interest is not solitary, as two other unnamed Premier League sides and three European clubs are also monitoring the situation. A temporary switch could be the perfect solution for all parties, allowing the 25-year-old to find his rhythm away from the intense spotlight of west London.
Mudryk made eight appearances under Lampard during his second stint as Chelsea boss.
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Doping ban resolution sparks return
Mudryk, who joined Chelsea in an 89m transfer including add-ons in 2023, is finally free to resume his professional career after the Football Association concluded its anti-doping proceedings. The winger had been provisionally suspended since November 2024 after testing positive for meldonium, but the case reached a conclusion when he accepted a breach and agreed to a suspension equal to the time already served.
The Ukrainian international was open about the emotional toll the investigation took, saying: "This has been the most difficult period of my career. As I have always maintained from the outset of this case, I have never knowingly or intentionally taken any banned substance. My commitment to competing fairly and representing my club and country with professionalism and integrity has always been important to me. I would like to thank my family and friends for their support and belief throughout this period."
Alonso manages expectations for Mudryk
While the club is happy to have him back, new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has been careful to manage expectations regarding the winger's immediate involvement. The Spanish coach admitted that the timing of the clearance was a shock, noting that the breakthrough came as a welcome surprise to his coaching staff.
"It’s too early to tell how he is in terms of fitness, in terms of the game time you need to be involved again, so it’s still too early to tell,” Alonso explained. "But we are happy for him, especially for him, because we are probably not able to understand what he has been through during this time and how he feels at the moment with the things he has had to cope with."
Alonso also confirmed that Mudryk would be joining the Chelsea squad for their pre-season tour in Hong Kong, though he mentioned that they hadn't had the chance to speak directly.
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Fresh start on the horizon
The road back to the starting eleven at Stamford Bridge looks daunting given the current competition. During Mudryk's enforced absence, Chelsea have added several attackers to their ranks, making a loan move even more logical for his development.
Whether that next chapter unfolds under Lampard at Coventry or remains at Chelsea under Alonso's watchful eye is the big question for the final weeks of the window. Coventry open their Premier League campaign against Arsenal on August 21, and Lampard would love to have a player of Mudryk's explosive quality available for such a marquee fixture.
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