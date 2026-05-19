Chelsea to receive big compensation fee as Enzo Maresca agrees three-year Man City contract to replace Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are finalising the appointment of Maresca as their new first-team manager on a three-year contract. The Italian boss is the chosen successor to Guardiola, who is set to bring his legendary tenure to an end after 10 trophy-laden years in Manchester.

While the appointment is moving toward completion, Chelsea are expected to receive a significant compensation package to settle the move officially.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are exploring legal options if a suitable agreement isn't reached. However, sources close to Maresca and City insist that the Italian will be able to begin his duties regardless.



