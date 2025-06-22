Chelsea-bound Estevao Willian is proving Blues must find a way to fit their £56m wonderkid in immediately after impressing at Club World Cup with Palmeiras

Thrust into the heat of the spotlight at the Club World Cup, Estevao Willian has not wilted as he lives up to the hype around him ahead of his highly-anticipated £56 million ($71m) transfer to Chelsea being completed next month. In his swansong for current employers Palmeiras, the teenager has been a standout performer.
Estevao collected his second player of the match award in as many games at the tournament on Thursday, helping his side to a 2-0 victory over Al Ahly that should secure passage to the knockout stages. That came after he had shown his considerable potential in a creditable draw with Portuguese giants Porto.
It's becoming increasingly clear that his new club must find a way to involve him in the team as soon as possible after his long-awaited arrival, and that poses a number of challenges for head coach Enzo Maresca.