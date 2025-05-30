Chelsea 2024-25 season ratings - every player ranked: From revitalised Moises Caicedo to stuttering Jadon Sancho

Despite some ups and downs, it was ultimately a successful season for the Blues, but some will be happier with their individual campaigns than others

It was a rollercoaster, but it all worked out in the end for Chelsea in 2024-25 as they secured a return to the Champions League and a first trophy for more than three years. Objective(s) complete for head coach Enzo Maresca following his appointment last summer.

Despite their best efforts to throw it away in the second half of the season, the Blues finally claimed a top-five place on the Premier League's final day at Nottingham Forest's expense, and three days later Reece James held the Conference League trophy aloft in Wroclaw after a comeback victory over Real Betis.

The end result of Champions League football and a piece of silverware will be highly satisfying to everyone associated with the football club, but on an individual level, which players deserve plaudits and who failed to hit the mark? Some delivered consistently colossal performances across the campaign, others started strongly but fell away and many failed to have any impact at all.

With the 2024-25 campaign wrapped up, GOAL rates and ranks every Chelsea player for their contributions...