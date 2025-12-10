'Now he knows who we are' - Charles De Ketelaere roasts Alejandro Garnacho for pre-match dig at Atalanta after Chelsea slip to shock Champions League defeat

Garnacho had been criticised by sections of the Italian media after admitting he had not watched much of Atalanta of late, stating: "The last time I saw Atalanta was two years ago, in the Europa League final they won."

That game was a historic one for Atalanta as they won just their second ever piece of major silverware, having previously lifted the Coppa Italia trophy all the way back in 1963.

In his defence, the former Manchester United winger did also say: "Obviously, every game is important. We know when we play away it’s a little bit harder, but in the Champions League every team can beat you.

"It’s a big opportunity for us to get the three points and I think we’re going to be there in the top. We are focused on the game, like every game, and just to win.

"We expect a strong team and a difficult match. We play away, they have their fans, so it’s not going to be easy, but we have come here and we will try to do our work to get the three points and take them home."

Garnacho wasn't included in the starting XI, instead being introduced from the bench in the 67th minute as the visiting side chased a winner shortly after Scamacca's equaliser.

