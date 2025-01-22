The Champions League's biggest bottlers! PSG at real risk of suffering their most embarrassing European exit yet ahead of Man City clash

The Parisians would be staring a shocking league-phase elimination in the face if they lose at home to Pep Guardiola's side on Wednesday

Luis Enrique knew what he was getting into the moment he agreed to become Paris Saint-Germain's new coach in 2023. Success at Parc des Princes isn't judged by domestic titles; it's all about leading the club to that first Champions League win.

"I love this pressure and this mission," the Spaniard insisted at his very first press conference. "There are plenty of teams that have the same dream, sometimes with more experience, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reach this level.

"It's a challenge, though, it's substantial. And the Champions League is almost unfair: one bad game and you're out."

However, while that may well be true of the tournament's knockout stage, the new, disimproved league phase isn't like that at all. It's now more difficult than ever before for the top teams to fall at the first hurdle - which is why PSG's predicament going into Wednesday's meeting with Manchester City is so remarkable.

Even though the amount of games in the first round proper has increased from six to eight, and 10 points is now almost certain to be enough to progress, the Parisians are in very real danger of suffering their earliest - and most embarrassing - elimination since Qatari Sports Investment (QSI) took control of the club more than a decade ago...