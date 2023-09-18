'Never a good sign' - PSG boss Luis Enrique adamant the club must get over 'obsession' with winning the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has cooled tensions about Champions League success ahead of their group stage opener.

Played down expectations ahead of Champions League

Criticised 'obsession' with the competition in Paris

PSG favourites to top Group F

WHAT HAPPENED? The Parisians open their European campaign when they host Dortmund at Parc des Princes. And Luis Enrique admitted that his side will need to temper expectations ahead of the fixture.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When a club is obsessed with something, it is never a good sign. You have to have ambition but obsession doesn’t work, that’s the same in all walks of life. We want to play, to give our supporters a lot of joy, but there is no obsession," Luis Enrique said in a pre-match press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have become synonymous with failure in the Champions League in recent years, suffering a series of embarrassing exits despite high expectations. But with Lionel Messi and Neymar both departing this summer, Luis Enrique's squad looks radically different from those who routinely crashed out of the competition.

WHAT NEXT? PSG host Dortmund at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, before squaring off against Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.