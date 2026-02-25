Getty Images
Casemiro eyeing link-up with USMNT star Christian Pulisic at AC Milan ahead of Man Utd exit
Casemiro to leave Man Utd this summer
Casemiro has been on the lookout for a new club since the start of the year, with United deciding against renewing his contract which is due to expire at the end of the season.
The Red Devils confirmed the decision in January, with a statement reading: "Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer, upon the expiry of his contract.
"The legendary midfielder has enjoyed four seasons at the club, playing 146 games and scoring 21 goals to date.
"A serial winner, Casemiro was unveiled at Old Trafford in August 2022, and quickly became a fan favourite due to his combative nature and ability to score goals at crucial times."
He has remained a key player during the club's resurgence under Michael Carrick, putting in trademark performances in wins over the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton over the past month or so. The 34-year-old had previously been derided by fans and pundits alike, looking particularly exposed during the latter stages of Erik ten Hag's spell in charge and most of Ruben Amorim's brief stint.
Casemiro keen to remain in Europe
With his future up in the air, Casemiro has naturally been linked with a whole host of supposedly interested parties. A move to MLS has been floated, with it reported that the five-time Champions League winner could be drafted in to play alongside former Clasico rival Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. LA Galaxy, where legends like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic previously played, has also been touted as a potential landing spot for the midfielder.
Casemiro and his family have recently been spotted in Florida, while his wife Ana was also in Las Vegas earlier this month.
However, The Sun claim Casemiro is keen to continue playing in Europe for the time being, believing he still has what it takes to play at an elite level. He may get that opportunity, with the report adding that Italy could be an ideal destination for the former Porto star to continue his career.
Brazilian could link up with Pulisic and former Real Madrid team-mate
AC Milan have not been shy in signing veterans in the past. In fact, they made one of the shrewdest moves of any team around the world in the summer transfer window when they brought in veteran midfielder Luka Modric, who enjoyed great success alongside Casemiro at Real Madrid. The Croatian penned a one-year contract with the option of another season, which will surely be taken up given the nature of his performances for Massimiliano Allegri's side so far.
Casemiro would also get the chance to play alongside Christian Pulisic, who has resurrected his career at San Siro after an average spell in England with Chelsea. The United States international is now one of Milan's most important players and is enjoying another excellent season, scoring ten goals in all competitions so far.
The Rossoneri have slipped ten points behind city rivals Inter Milan in the Serie A title race, but the arrival of Casemiro could help them in next season's bid to claim the championship gold.
Casemiro still delivering for Man Utd ahead of departure
While speculation will continue to surround Casemiro until his next club is confirmed, the midfielder remains committed to United for the remainder of the campaign. The Red Devils now have a wonderful opportunity to secure Champions League football for next season, which previously looked rather unlikely during Amorim's final few months at the club.
The veteran is expected to start once again on Sunday when United return to action at home against Crystal Palace.
