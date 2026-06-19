Drop Casemiro, get Endrick involved and the Brazil changes Carlo Ancelotti must make to avoid embarrassment after woeful World Cup opener

This was the dictionary definition of an underwhelming start from one of international football's heavyweights, and they have Vinicius to thank for the fact the result wasn't any worse after his whipped finish levelled the game in the first half following Ismael Saibari's cheeky opener.

It will be a serious concern that that moment of individual brilliance wasn't a springboard to better things, as Brazil failed to make the most of the few clear-cut chances they generated thereafter and lacked any real control over proceedings throughout in the blistering heat.

Simply put, another performance like this won't be tolerated by an expectant nation that has been starved of success on the World Cup stage for more than two decades. If Neymar is considered to be some sort of solution, the Selecao will have to wait on him as the iconic attacker could miss the whole group phase through injury.

Ancelotti has plenty of work to do to set things right...