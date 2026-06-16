'He's ready' - Endrick just as good as Matheus Cunha and Igor Thiago as Ronaldo backs Brazil teen to seize his chance at World Cup

Speaking on Resenha da Copa, the legendary 2002 World Cup winner insisted the youngster is on par with his international team-mates but must respect the squad depth.

Ronaldo stated: "I am sure he will get his opportunity. He will come on at some point, but right now he is the third option in attack. There is Igor Thiago, there is Matheus Cunha, and then it's him.

"I think he would have come on in the game [against Morocco] if it weren't for the substitution where I think Bruno Guimaraes asked to come off... That’s an important detail. Because Ancelotti was definitely going for the win. But listen, he is ready, forget it, he's ready.

"He is competing out there with other great players. He's on par with Matheus Cunha from Manchester United, and Igor Thiago was a top scorer in England, so we are well-served right now."