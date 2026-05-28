Why Carlos Baleba would be a ‘good signing’ for Man Utd as ex-Red Devils midfielder Eric Djemba-Djemba uses Bruno Fernandes to explain where Cameroon star can improve

With experienced Brazil international Casemiro preparing to leave the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ as a free agent, fresh legs will be required in the middle of the park as Michael Carrick takes on the challenge of trying to assemble a Premier League title-contending team.

Various targets are said to have registered on United’s recruitment radar, with top-flight pedigree in England seemingly a quality that the Red Devils are eager to acquire. Raids are supposedly being lined up on domestic rivals.

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest is a player with plenty of admirers, including a couple of clubs in Manchester, while Adam Wharton has done enough at Crystal Palace to suggest that he is ready for another step up the Premier League ladder. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are seeing serious questions asked of their respective futures at Newcastle.

United may, however, decide to cast their net in the direction of Brighton when another transfer window swings open. Efforts have been made in the past to prise Baleba away from the Amex Stadium after seeing him settle immediately on the back of a 2023 switch to the Seagulls.