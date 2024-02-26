Carlo Ancelotti insists Luka Modric's Real Madrid future is in his own hands amid talk midfield legend will be cut loose in the summer

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeCarlo Ancelotti insists Luka Modric's Real Madrid future is in his own hands amid talk midfield legend will be cut loose in the summerReal MadridLuka ModricCarlo AncelottiLaLigaCarlo Ancelotti claimed that it is up to Luka Modric to decide if he wants to continue at Real Madrid beyond this season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowModric to decide on his Real Madrid futureScored in Real Madrid's win over SevillaHas started in only 11 La Liga matches this season