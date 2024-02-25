Real Madrid player ratings vs Sevilla: Luka Modric is ageless! Veteran bags late stunner as Los Blancos ruin Sergio Ramos' Santiago Bernabeu return

The Croatian midfielder came off the bench to send his side eight points clear in La Liga with a sumptuous long-range strike in the dying embers

Luka Modric played hero for Real Madrid, coming off the bench to score an impressive winner as Los Blancos snuck past a resilient Sevilla side. Carlo Ancelotti's men seemed set to settle for a goalless draw, but Modric's entry - and subsequent strike - secured all three points as they extended their lead atop La Liga with a 1-0 win.

Real thought they had taken the lead early on when Lucas Vazquez finished from close range. But his effort was chalked off after VAR determined that Nacho committed a foul in the build-up. They had further chances in the first half, as Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde also came close.

Madrid created more after the break, as Valverde smashed the post and Vinicius Jr curled one narrowly wide. Modric made the difference, though. The veteran midfielder reacted first to a poor defensive header and whipped a fine effort in off the post from outside the box with less than 10 minutes to play. Sevilla had their complaints - it seemed that Antonio Rudiger might have interfered with the play from an offside position - but the referee waved away their protestations.

Ancelotti might have wanted this to be more comfortable, especially at home. Still, a late winner spared any blushes - and showed why this might yet be a special season.

