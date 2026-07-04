'I'm not a fool!' - Carlo Ancelotti lashes out at critics as Brazil boss insists ex-Man Utd manager is the ONLY person who can give him advice

Addressing the mounting pressure, the Selecao manager emphasised that his long career at the highest level of European football shields him from external judgement.

Ancelotti stated: "In Italy, they say that all men want to be coaches and all women architects. I don't know if I understand football or not, but no one can judge me on this. The only thing that's certain is that I've prepared for over 1,400 matches. That may not be enough to understand football, but it's certainly a good amount of experience.

"Only one person has prepared more matches than me: Alex Ferguson, who has prepared for over 2,000. I take advice from everyone, but the only one who could really be the right person to give me advice is Alex Ferguson. I am one hundred per cent sure I am not a genius, but at the same time, I am one hundred per cent sure I am not a fool."