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‘Face of a card shark’ - Chelsea told Cole Palmer transfer talk should worry them as Man Utd-linked playmaker has ‘lost’ his spark
Huge spend but what will upcoming transfer windows bring?
Big money has been spent on piecing together a squad that was good enough to collect Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies in 2025. Enzo Maresca, the man who oversaw those triumphs, was ushered through the exits in January and replaced by Liam Rosenior.
He has struggled to deliver consistent results and performances in the most demanding of roles, leading to Chelsea slipping seven points adrift of the Champions League qualification places. A lack of elite European football in west London next season could lead to several prominent figures assessing their options in the next transfer window.
World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez has already generated lively debate with admissions of interest in playing for a Madrid-based giant one day, while England international Palmer is seeing a return to his roots in Manchester - as a boyhood United supporter - speculated on.
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Could Palmer and Fernandez leave Chelsea this summer?
Asked if Chelsea should be concerned about the exit rumours, with key personnel seemingly less than happy in their current surroundings, former Blues star Parker - speaking courtesy of Spreadex Sports - told GOAL in an exclusive interview: “They should be 100% concerned in that way. The players don't really want to, maybe, play in that environment, the way the club's being run.
“I think I'd be very much the same. When you sign for a football club, you sign because you like the manager. I'm not one of those that buys this modern day, ‘I like the manager's project’. What a load of rubbish. Sounds good and everyone thinks you're quite clever. Just tell the truth - you want to play for that club and you like the manager. The manager has sold it to you, not a director of football or all that, because the person you want to impress is the manager.
“The problem is at the moment, most managers haven't really got a say. It's what they're used to. So now they're looking at it and they're saying to themselves, ‘no, this ain't right’. The previous manager [Maresca] said a lot to actually get people talking about it and it's all coming to fruition.
“So when your £100 million player [Fernandez] says he wants to leave, your most effective player in Cole Palmer, suddenly you can see his form depleting. He's depleted of energy, he looks lifeless, he's got a face of a card shark at the moment in time. He's not creating a lot, he's doing a lot on his own, rather than where before he was setting everyone up. He's just lost that. Then you get the rumours about it.”
Are BlueCo the problem for Chelsea?
Parker added on where Chelsea are going wrong as a collective: “I think you have to be worried in that sense - what's happened to the football club and the corporation behind it. They've got to look at themselves and what they're doing.
“As I said before, football now has suddenly gone from when people talked about it being a business, it's gone beyond business. It's gone to the top of the business as a corporation. I'm now looking at it as a place to come and make money.
“Chelsea are the ones who would start, the talk has come from there, but you're looking at other clubs that have got issues, Tottenham, one of them, then you find that the problem starts at the top. It's only going to carry on as long as it's being allowed to.
“There's so many good footballers out there, but they're missing out because of the way these football clubs are being run now, when the coaches don't have a say. If you're willing to do that as a coach because you're desperate to be involved, then sometimes I think you might be selling yourself short.”
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Can Rosenior deliver on expectations and prevent sales?
Rosenior, who is facing uncomfortable questions regarding his own future after just 22 games at the helm, is considered to be another puppet for the BlueCo ownership group after being moved to Stamford Bridge from a role at Chelsea’s French sister club, Strasbourg.
He needs to prove that he can deliver on the expectations of board members, supporters and players. If he fails to achieve that, then the likes of Fernandez and Palmer may well be on the move in upcoming windows.