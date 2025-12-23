Captain, leader... legend? John Terry's most controversial Chelsea moments - ranked

The most controversial incident of Terry's glittering but tumultuous time at Chelsea would ultimately bring an end to his international career. Following the west London derby against Queens Park Rangers in October 2011, a video circulated on social media that appeared to show the Blues skipper calling Anton Ferdinand - brother of Terry's England team-mate Rio - a "f*cking black c*nt", with a member of public reporting it to the police.
Terry insisted he was responding to an on-pitch allegation from Ferdinand that he had used racist language. However, a police investigation was launched, alongside an FA probe, and Terry was eventually charged with using racist language in December. He was stripped of the England captaincy for a second time as a result, although he was acquitted in a criminal trial in the summer of 2012.
The player was subsequently hit with an FA charge for using abusive words and behaviour which "included a reference to the ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race of Ferdinand". Terry denied the charge, and on the eve of his FA hearing he announced his international retirement, saying his position had become "untenable".
Terry was found guilty in September 2012, resulting in a four-month ban and a £220,000 fine, as well as being disciplined internally by Chelsea. He didn't appeal the verdict and issued an apology the following month, saying: "Although I'm disappointed with the FA judgment, I accept that the language I used, regardless of the context, is not acceptable on the football field or indeed in any walk of life. With the benefit of hindsight, my language was clearly not an appropriate reaction to the situation for someone in my position."