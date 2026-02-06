Getty
Caoimhin Kelleher hits out at Liverpool's critics as ex-Reds goalkeeper claims Diogo Jota tragedy has made season 'very difficult'
Testing season for Liverpool on and off the field
Arne Slot delivered Premier League title glory in dominant fashion during his debut season at the helm, but a fall from grace of sorts has been endured on Merseyside this time around. Injury issues have done Liverpool’s cause few favours, along with a Mohamed Salah outburst episode, while everybody is still coming to terms with the loss of fan favourite Jota.
The Portuguese lost his life in July 2025 when heading back to the UK for pre-season training, leading to an outpouring of emotion from across the football community. Kelleher was close to Jota and has nothing but respect for those that have been forced to put personal emotions to one side as focus narrows on collective efforts.
Those at Anfield still coming to terms with the loss of Jota
The Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper, who brought a 10-year association with Liverpool to a close when joining Brentford, has told The Independent when asked to assess the Reds’ efforts this term: “Listen, from an individual aspect, for me to leave and play first-team football was obviously right, never mind the tragedy that happened. I stay in touch with some of the guys there, I have a lot of good friends there. It’s a very difficult time for them, a difficult season, with circumstances that people probably aren’t taking into account too much. But it’s probably been a bit easier for me, being away from it, and not being in such close proximity to it every day.
“I find it a bit strange and a bit difficult when I hear people speaking about the players at Liverpool and the performances, because I don’t think this season is even important from a football aspect for them to be honest. It’s more about them personally and mentally. Obviously, football is a massive sport and people have an opinion, which is natural. People expect you to move on quite quickly, and I don’t think that’s the case.”
Why Kelleher left Liverpool for Brentford
Kelleher felt the need to sever ties with Liverpool after finding himself stuck behind Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson in the Anfield pecking order. He considers his new home in west London to be the ideal landing spot.
He added on joining the ambitious Bees for £12.5 million ($17m): “Brentford is the sort of club that’s always prepared, and always looking to the next steps.”
The 27-year-old went on to say of pursuing continuous improvement: “I think the game does evolve, and maybe goes around in a circle sometimes. I’m just trying to be an all-round good goalkeeper, working on all aspects.
“Teams have obviously really improved in set-piece areas, so it’s definitely something you need to work on a bit more. You train trying to recreate some of the chaos you face. Teams are very smart now, getting certain blocks, contact in the area as well, which makes it more difficult for the goalkeeper. On a lot of set-pieces, you don’t even have a chance to catch it, you’re just trying to get the ball away.
“Set-pieces have evolved a lot more and obviously a key part of that is stopping a goalkeeper. You have to be active and affect the delivery. As goalkeepers, it is tough, we try to work a bit more on that.”
World Cup goal: Ireland taking aim at qualification through the play-offs
Kelleher has been an ever-present for Brentford in the Premier League this season, helping them into seventh spot and a potential shot at European qualification. He also has international targets to chase down, with the Republic of Ireland preparing for a 2026 World Cup qualification play-off clash with Czechia on March 26.
If they can come through that, and a final showdown with either Denmark or North Macedonia, then tickets to a first global gathering since 2002 will be secured. Kelleher is determined to grace that event alongside many of his former Liverpool colleagues.
