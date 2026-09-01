AFP
'As far as I'm concerned...' - On fire Bundesliga striker breaks silence on Man Utd and Tottenham surprise transfer links
Red Devils and Spurs circle
Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly weighing up a swoop for Freiburg hitman Matanovic. The Premier League giants are both eager to bolster their attacking ranks, with United actively seeking a replacement for the Fiorentina-linked Joshua Zirkzee.
However, the 23-year-old has emphatically shut down the noise surrounding his future. Matanovic has enjoyed a stunning start to the new campaign, netting four times in as many matches, including a strike against Werder Bremen on Sunday. Following that domestic clash, the towering striker was quick to cool talk of an imminent switch to England.
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'No contact with anyone'
Despite the speculation leading up to Tuesday's transfer deadline, Matanovic remains entirely committed to Schuster’s side. When pressed on the recent links to Old Trafford, the striker offered a blunt assessment of the situation.
"As far as I’m concerned, I’m currently at Freiburg," Matanovic told reporters. "There has been absolutely no contact with anyone from my side."
The 6ft 5in frontman credited his blistering form over the past year to psychological clarity rather than merely physical preparation. "The first thing people think of is that success is due to hard training and that’s largely true," he explained. "But I believe that football is much more a mental game. If you’re clear-headed, not overthinking, and not hesitating, then that’s how things happen. If I’m overthinking, starting to brood, and lacking self-confidence, then it doesn’t work."
A breakout year in Germany
Matanovic’s stock has risen exponentially since swapping Eintracht Frankfurt for Freiburg last summer. He fired in 15 goals across all competitions during his debut campaign, helping his club reach the Europa League final before they were eventually bested by Aston Villa.
When asked if joining Freiburg was the best choice of his career, the striker was unequivocal. "Yes, of course. The answer is obvious. It was a huge step," he said. "Thanks to Freiburg, I also made it to the World Cup, which was a tremendous success for me as a young player."
Those standout club performances earned him a spot in the Croatia squad for the summer tournament. While he failed to score in cameo appearances against England, Ghana, and Portugal, the international experience has clearly fuelled his impressive start to the current domestic season.
- AFP
Deadline day drama awaits
With Matanovic tied down to a contract until June 2029, Freiburg are under no pressure to cash in on their prized asset. United and Spurs will have to work tirelessly to orchestrate a formal bid before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday.
Unless a monumental offer arrives to test Freiburg's resolve, Matanovic will continue to lead the line in the Bundesliga. His immediate task will be maintaining his prolific scoring streak and ensuring his club builds on their positive early-season momentum.
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