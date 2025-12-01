Getty Images Sport
Bukayo Saka can do it all! New Balance drop new Furon '7egacy' boot co-designed by Arsenal and England star
- New Balance
New Saka boot adorned with beautiful hand-illustrated graphics
Marking the first time New Balance has handed over creative control on one of their football boots, Saka has produced a beautiful design which reflects his personal story through a number of hand-illustrated graphics.
The boot features a lion, which represents leadership following Saka's emergence as one of Arsenal and England’s most trusted players, along with a bible and a dove, reflecting the 24-year-old’s Christian faith.
There is also a key symbol, symbolising Saka’s determination to remain focused on his long-term goals, while the boot features the forward’s signature No. 7 - the number he wears for both England and Arsenal, with the red-and-white design capturing the spirit of both teams.
- New Balance
'Proud' Arsenal & England winger opens up on designing the boot
Opening up on what it was like to be given creative freedom to design his own football boot, a “proud” Saka said: “I wanted to create a boot that shares my story with the fans who inspire me every day.
“From faith to football, everything I care about is woven into this design. New Balance gave me the freedom to be fully creative from the colours and textures and even the marketing campaign that surrounds this boot. I was involved in every step of the process and I’m proud of what we created. Now it’s up to others to create their own stories with them.”
Expressing his joy at being able to help deliver a boot which is both “personal” and “built to perform”, Luc Fusaro - Design Director Global Football Product - said: “Bukayo had a clear vision of how he wanted the boot to look as well as what it represents.
“He gave us the blueprint and we fused his story with our elite craftsmanship to deliver a boot that is bold, personal, and built to perform. Every detail has meaning and we make sure that didn’t compromise performance - it elevated it.”
- New Balance
Saka is the face of New Balance's 'We Got Now' advertising campaign
Having first signed with New Balance in March 2021, Saka has forged a strong relationship with the footwear and apparel firm. The Arsenal academy graduate is the face of New Balance’s ‘We Got Now’ advertising campaign, which also features tennis superstar Coco Gauff.
The New Balance Furon v8 Bukayo Saka ‘7egacy’ Edition will be available to purchase at newbalance.com at 9:00 am GMT on 2 December for the suggested retail price of £230/€240/$240 for adults and £65/€70/$70 for juniors.
For more information, visit newbalance.com/soccer, follow @newbalancefootball on Instagram, or check out GOAL’s deep dive on the boot here.
- Getty Images Sport
Saka recorded an assist to help leaders Arsenal earn draw with Chelsea
Saka donned his new boots as he helped Arsenal come from behind to earn a crucial point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. In a hotly-contested affair which saw Blues midfielder Moises Caicedo sent off for a tough challenge on Gunners makeshift forward Mikel Merino, Mikel Arteta’s side found themselves behind when defender Trevoh Chalobah headed the hosts in front after 48 minutes.
However, Arsenal were level 14 minutes later when Saka played in a brilliant cross, which was headed home by Merino. Arteta’s men are currently five points above second-placed Manchester City and six points ahead of third-placed Chelsea at the top of the league table.
Reflecting on the positives Arsenal could take away from the draw with Chelsea, Arteta said after the game: “That's the feeling that we have, and the standards that we set to ourselves.
“Probably it's because of the spirit, the hunger and how much they want it, that it's so incredible we'll overcome everything. So many things have happened, but we have to prepare very well for Wednesday, and try to be better than Brentford.”
Arsenal will likely face a stern test when they entertain 10th-placed Brentford on Wednesday evening, with Keith Andrews’ men having won five of their last seven games in all competitions.
