Bryan Mbeumo clarifies stance on potential AFCON call-up as he bids to avoid club-v-country row between Man Utd and Cameroon

Mbeumo is expected to receive a national team call-up next month as Cameroon are all set to take part in the AFCON 2025. The tournament starts on December 21 and according to FIFA’s international competition regulations, clubs must release players two weeks before the start of major tournaments to allow for preparation. United are scheduled to face Wolves on December 8, the day Cameroon are expected to begin their preparations.

The Sun reports that the Red Devils will urge the Cameroon Football Association, led by legendary striker Samuel Eto’o, to allow Mbeumo to stay in England for the club's crucial fixtures against Bournemouth and Aston Villa on December 13 and 21 respectively.

The report adds that Mbeumo is very clear about his stance on this potential conflict, as he is determined not to upset either his employers or his country and wants a clear agreement between all parties in the coming weeks.

