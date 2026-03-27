Goal.com
Live
Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle 2025-26Getty
Yosua Arya

‘Long way to go’ - Bruno Guimaraes to Man Utd transfer update as meeting regarding Newcastle midfielder is confirmed

B. Guimaraes
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Transfers
Premier League

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes. High-level talks have reportedly taken place between the Red Devils and the Brazilian’s representatives as INEOS looks to overhaul the Old Trafford midfield.

  • Red Devils initiate contact with Brazilian's camp

    Manchester United have identified Guimaraes as a primary target to lead their midfield transition. The 28-year-old has been a revelation since arriving in the Premier League, and his leadership qualities at St James' Park have caught the eye of the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

    The interest has moved beyond mere scouting, with reports from Brazil indicating that United are leveraging strong existing relationships with the player's agency. The move signals a clear intent to find a long-term successor to Casemiro, who will leave the club at the end of this season.

    • Advertisement
  • Bruno GuimaraesGetty

    Romano confirms high-level discussions

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has verified that a meeting between Man Utd and Guimaraes' representatives took place recently. While the contact is a significant step, Romano warned that a deal is far from finalised.

    "What I can confirm is that yes, a meeting took place in recent weeks," Romano stated on his YouTube channel. "It already took place a few weeks ago between the agents of Bruno Guimaraes and Manchester United. It's true, the information from Brazil.

    "A meeting took place and Manchester United maintain a very good relationship with the agency. Bruno is represented by one of the biggest agencies in the world, so it's normal to have meetings with top agents for top clubs. That's absolutely normal. Then, from that meeting and reaching an agreement on personal terms, meeting and go to sign the player in the summer, there is still a long way to go."

  • Newcastle's firm stance on their talisman

    Newcastle are expected to resist any approach for their captain. The Magpies view Guimaraes as the heartbeat of their project and are reluctant to lose a key asset to a direct top-four rival - especially with his contract still running until 2028.

    "For Newcastle, he's a crucial player," Romano explained. "[Sandro] Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle will not make life easy for all the clubs interested, especially for two players, two top players in the same position"

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Alternative targets for Man Utd

    While Guimaraes is a leading candidate to replace Casemiro, the Red Devils are keeping their options open as they evaluate several profiles. The club is reportedly monitoring other Premier League players, with names such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton all on United's wish list.

Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Leeds crest
Leeds
LEE