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Bruno Guimaraes to hand in official transfer request at Newcastle United training camp
Guimaraes prepares for showdown talks
According to The Sun, Guimaraes is set to land at Newcastle United's Spanish training base in La Manga to personally demand a move to Arsenal. While the Gunners have been actively pursuing a deal for the 28-year-old midfielder, the player is now taking matters into his own hands. Guimaraes is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with new head coach Jaissle and sporting director Ross Wilson.
After enjoying an extended break following his international duties, the midfielder will officially inform the hierarchy of his wish to leave St James' Park and sign for Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions, putting immense pressure on the club's board.
Frustration fuels midfielder transfer request
Guimaraes remains under contract until 2029, but his desire to leave has been fuelled by a significant exodus of key figures. The midfielder wants out following the recent departures of former manager Eddie Howe, as well as influential stars like Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.
Newcastle United insist they are yet to receive a formal approach and remain reluctant to lose their talisman. However, confidence is mounting within the Arsenal camp that a formal offer north of £75 million will finally break the deadlock, especially amid widespread claims from South America that Guimaraes has already agreed personal terms on a long-term contract to play at the Emirates Stadium.
Jaissle manages turbulent squad overhaul
The situation presents an immediate crisis for Jaissle, who only arrived in Spain on Saturday after signing a four-year deal to replace Howe. The 38-year-old planned to outline his vision to Guimaraes, but now faces a severely depleted squad. Furthermore, Jaissle must navigate potential showdown talks with Joelinton, who is attracting massive interest from the Middle East.
The managerial change also brings a shift in the goalkeeping department, as Newcastle United have activated a £25.7m release clause for Lukas Hornicek. The new arrival is expected to take over from Nick Pope, adding to sweeping changes during a massive £140m summer spending spree that includes prospects like Ewen Jaouen and Aladji Bamba.
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What next for Guimaraes and Newcastle?
Jaissle has less than a week to assess his turbulent squad before Newcastle United face Valencia in a pre-season friendly on Saturday. They will subsequently return to the UK to play another friendly match against Everton. Meanwhile, Guimaraes will hope his direct intervention forces the club to accept an official bid from Arsenal, paving the way for his highly anticipated medical in North London.
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