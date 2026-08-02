AFP
Newcastle United trigger £25.7 million release clause to secure goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek as fifth summer signing
Goalkeeper completes medical in Spain
According to Sky Sports, Hornicek has successfully completed his medical examinations in Spain rather than travelling to Tyneside. Newcastle United have moved swiftly to secure the transfer by triggering his £25.7m contract release clause from Sporting Braga.
This development follows initial news from the media in Portugal on Saturday, which suggested the goalkeeper was heading to La Manga to finalise the formalities. The official announcement of the Czech Republic international is now considered imminent.
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Fifth summer signing pushes spending past £150m
Once officially confirmed, Hornicek will become the fifth signing of the summer for Newcastle United, following Ewen Jaouen, Bazoumana Toure, Sean Steur, and Aladji Bamba. The £25.7m transfer fee will take the total summer spending beyond the £150m mark.
The goalkeeper earned this move after a huge breakthrough year, helping Sporting Braga finish fourth domestically and reach the Europa League semi-finals. He kept 24 clean sheets across all competitions. Hull City triggered his release clause earlier this summer, but he turned them down. Consequently, he was left out of the matchday squad for the 4-0 win against Zeleznicar Pancevo on Thursday.
Managerial changes provide backdrop to massive transfer
The arrival of Hornicek comes against the backdrop of significant managerial changes at St James' Park. Newcastle United confirmed on Friday the departure of Eddie Howe with immediate effect.
The English manager stepped down from his role after nearly five years, citing the need to recharge and take a period of rest following a highly successful tenure that included a domestic cup win and Champions League qualification. He felt that stepping away was in the best interests of both himself and the club.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle has already joined the squad at their training camp in La Manga, ahead of a move from the Saudi Pro League side, with an official announcement of his appointment expected tomorrow.
- AFP
What happens next for Lukas Hornicek?
Newcastle United are expected to officially unveil Hornicek in the coming days as their new goalkeeper. He will immediately begin full training sessions with the squad in Spain. Fans will eagerly anticipate his potential debut as the club finalise their pre-season preparations and look forward to their opening domestic fixtures.
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