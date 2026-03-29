Getty Images
Bruno Fernandes' release clause conditions revealed as Man Utd make plea to club captain
Red Devils desperate plea to their captain
In recent weeks, the United hierarchy has held direct talks with the Portugal international to make it clear that they want him to remain the focal point of the team, according to Manchester Evening News. This comes as a significant shift from the previous year, where Fernandes suggested in an interview that the club "wanted me to leave," an assessment that was not disputed by everyone at Old Trafford at the time. The 32-year-old midfielder has been in sensational form, recording 16 Premier League assists this term. He currently sits just four away from the all-time single-season record shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.
- Getty
The £57m overseas escape route
While United's stance is firm, Fernandes holds a significant card in negotiations. It has been revealed that his contract contains a release clause of approximately £57m ($75.9m), though this is exclusively available to clubs from overseas. This detail puts European heavyweights like Paris Saint-Germain on high alert, especially as the French giants previously attempted to lure him to Ligue 1 in the summer of 2024. He is expected to assess his options fully following the World Cup.
Champions League football is key
To convince Fernandes that his future remains in Manchester, United are banking on their recent revival under Michael Carrick. They are currently on course to return to the Champions League, a competition where Fernandes has strangely lacked exposure, making just 19 appearances across his six-year stint at Old Trafford. Sources at the club believe that proving the project is heading in the right direction is the only way to stave off interest from the Saudi Pro League and other European elites.
There is also the emotional pull of his legacy. While titles might be easier to come by at PSG or Bayern Munich, winning a major trophy with United is thought to hold more personal value for the captain. Despite his individual brilliance, he has only an FA Cup and a League Cup to show for his years of service, and he is desperate to add a Premier League or Champions League medal to that collection before he moves into the twilight of his career.
- Getty Images Sport
Contingency plans and potential replacements
If the unthinkable happens and Fernandes decides to move on, United are already being linked with blockbuster replacements to fill the creative void. Reports suggest that Cole Palmer is increasingly disillusioned at Chelsea and could be target number one for the Red Devils' new recruitment team.