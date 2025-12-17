Getty
Bruno Fernandes lifts lid on relationship with 'very serious' Ruben Amorim at Man Utd
Adapting to Amorim’s tactical demands
Amorim’s system demands balance and discipline, with Fernandes often operating deeper to connect phases of play. According to FBref data, the proportion of his touches in advanced areas mirrors last season, but is markedly lower than when United were at their most fluent two years ago. It is the trade-off required to stabilise a side still searching for consistency. However, he is still the conduit through which United progress the ball, dictate tempo and manufacture chances, even if the locations of his influence have changed. Only Bryan Mbeumo has outscored him in the league this season, a striking statistic given Fernandes is no longer stationed permanently as a No 10.
A 'very serious' manager and clear boundaries
Fernandes has now spoken candidly about his working relationship with Amorim, describing a dynamic built on respect and clearly defined limits.
In an interview with Canal 11, Fernandes said: "We set a boundary so that things don't get crossed, but if I have to make a little comment here or there... I try not to do it in front of the other players. But if he might say something, I'll say something he doesn't like me to say: 'Just like JJ'. He's a very serious person at work, like me, his connection with the Sporting players was incredible."
Fernandes believes Amorim is working to foster relationships that extend beyond traditional hierarchies, building trust in a squad that has too often appeared fragmented.
"Here, he's increasingly trying to get into the players' heads and hearts, so that the relationship is more man-to-man and not coach-to-player," the midfielder added.
Fernandes remains at Utd because of Amorim
Fernandes has revealed that United were open to selling him in the summer, with a £100 million move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal a genuine possibility. What stung most was not the interest itself, but the sense that the club would have accepted his departure had he pushed for it. However, Amorim put his foot down and expressed his desire for Fernandes to stay, a stance that ultimately proved decisive.
"I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely love the club," he said. "The conversation with the manager [Ruben Amorim] also made me stay. But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player who has nothing to criticize. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then, you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad."
Loyalty over money for Fernandes
Saudi Arabia could have transformed his lifestyle and earnings, but Fernandes insists money has never been the primary driver of his career. He spoke of resisting the temptation to force a move, choosing instead to honour his bond with the club.
"The issue of loyalty isn’t viewed the same way it used to be," he said. "I could have left in the last transfer window, I would have earned much more money, I was going to leave a season ago – I won’t say where – but I would have won many trophies that season.
"I can’t complain, I’m very well paid, but obviously the difference is abysmal. That was never what guided me. If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia. My lifestyle will change, my children’s lives will be sunny, after six years in Manchester with cold and rain, I’ll be playing in a growing league, with renowned players.
"I could have left like many people do and said: ‘I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for 20 or 30 million, so they pay me more on the other side.’ But I never did that. I never felt in a position to do it, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same."
Despite the turbulence, Fernandes remains central to United’s present. His current contract runs until 2027, with an option for a further year. He has hinted that decisions about his long-term future may wait until after the 2026 World Cup, when he expects to line up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal.
