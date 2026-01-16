Bruno Fernandes makes decision on his Man Utd future after Michael Carrick's arrival as caretaker manager & presence of £57m release clause

Fernandes did, however, reveal recently that United were looking to move him on during the summer of 2025 after receiving a lucrative offer from Saudi outfit Al-Hilal. He told Canal 11: "From the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit.

"More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player who has nothing to criticize. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then, you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad.

"I could have left like many people do and said: ‘I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for 20 or 30 million, so they pay me more on the other side.’ But I never did that. I never felt in a position to do it, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same.

"But it gets to a point where, for them, money is more important than anything. The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors that, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision, because the manager wanted me. If I had said I wanted to leave, they would have let me go."