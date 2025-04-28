Brits Abroad: Harry Kane's imminent trophy triumph soured by 'crazy' decision & Jude Bellingham sees red as Real Madrid suffer more Clasico heartbreak - but superhuman Scott McTominay fires Napoli to Serie A summit

GOAL provides you with the major takeaways from British stars playing overseas, including the current England captain and Los Blancos' star midfielder

So there we have it! Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions with four games to spare, wrapping up the title with an emphatic 5-1 home win over hapless Tottenham. Celtic, meanwhile, achieved the same feat in the Scottish Premiership after a 5-0 demolition of Dundee to retain their crown for the fourth year in a row.

Both sets of fans from those two gigantic clubs are free to begin their summer celebrations early, but that's bad news for everyone else. Aside from an intriguing battle for Champions League qualification in the Premier League, the next couple of weeks will be short of drama and real spectacle for supporters across England and Scotland.

They will, however, still be able to get their fix of high-stakes football by looking overseas. Britain's finest exports will be in the thick of the action, too, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Scott McTominay all chasing domestic glory for their respective clubs in the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A.

The 2024-25 title race looks set to go down to the wire in two of those divisions, while there are still six teams fighting for a top-four berth in Ligue 1 behind runaway champions Paris Saint-Germain. GOAL's latest edition of Brits Abroad brings you the lowdown on how all of the star expats are faring as the campaign hurtles towards a thrilling conclusion...