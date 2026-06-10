Yan Diomande, Gilberto Mora and 10 potential breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup

For some, though, this World Cup could well be the moment that sends their careers stratospheric. The history of the tournament is littered with players who arrived to little or no fanfare outside of the nation they represented, but left as household names after lighting up the grandest stage of all.

From Salvatore Schillachi to James Rodriguez, watching a player go mainstream in front of the watching world can be a real thrill - but also mightily difficult to predict. Who, for example, could have foreseen Sofyan Amrabat being one of the standout performers in 2022?

Regardless, it wouldn't be World Cup preview season if we at GOAL didn't at least try to pick out some lesser known players who fans might be about to get a whole lot more familiar with while watching events in North America unfold. Here's 10 we think you should be aware of: