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Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi on Man Utd's new four-man summer transfer wishlist
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Red Devils' raid
According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are keeping a close watch on the Vitality Stadium as a significant squad overhaul looms on the south coast. United are positioning themselves to exploit the uncertainty surrounding Andoni Iraola's departure by targeting both Kroupi and his team-mate, Senesi. The French starlet is high on the agenda after scoring in both of the league meetings against United this term, while the Argentine defender represents a shrewd free-agent opportunity.
Champions League priority
Interim boss Michael Carrick is making no secret of the fact that the club's financial muscle in the upcoming window is directly linked to their final league position. United are currently sitting in the third Champions League qualifying spot with only six games left to play.
Discussing how their eventual ranking dictates the summer budget, Carrick says: "The Champions League just brings so many positive things. It's where we want to be. It has ramifications for so many different things – players staying, players coming in, financially all sorts of different things.
"There's obviously work that's going into planning for the summer, there has to be. If you finish in certain places in the league, financially, it makes a lot of difference. But there's certainly work going on in terms of what can be done in trying to move forward in improving the squad and making the best of what we've got."
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Youth recruitment drive
Beyond the established Bournemouth duo, United are said to be expanding their search to include 16-year-old prospects Jeremy Monga of Leicester City and Hertha Berlin’s Kennet Eichhorn. Monga is currently attracting attention for his displays as a winger, while Eichhorn is earning plaudits as a composed defensive midfielder in Germany. These potential acquisitions align with United's long-term strategy of securing elite European talent before they reach their peak market value.
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Premier League competition
Amassing as many points as possible from their final fixtures is essential for United to trigger the necessary funding for these high-profile acquisitions. Liverpool and Chelsea are also monitoring Kroupi, while Tottenham are considering a move for Senesi. Given Kroupi's long-term deal, which runs until 2030, a substantial financial commitment is required to see off rival interest.