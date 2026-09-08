Ryan Christie hat-trick inspires Bournemouth to dominant Carabao Cup victory as Marco Rose secures first win

Rose demonstrated his squad depth by making eight changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Newcastle on Saturday. Debutant goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio started between the posts, while Alvaro Rodriguez made his first start since a summer move from Elche.

Lincoln were briefly gifted a chance to equalise when Di Gregorio fumbled the ball, but Ryley Towler blazed over an unguarded goal. Bournemouth dominated from that point onward, with Bafode Diakite seeing a flicked header tipped away.

Defender James Hill nearly scored a wondergoal early in the second half, but his drive from outside the penalty area slammed the top of the post. Rodriguez also went close with a header shortly before Christie's second.