Borussia Dortmund's 'football god' Mats Hummels: Why has the best player in this season's Champions League been left out of Germany's Euro 2024 squad?

At 35 years of age, the defender is playing as well as ever before - but he won't be representing his country this summer

Mats Hummels had two targets when the season began: win the Champions League; and make Germany's squad for Euro 2024. Remarkably, the former goal is still achievable - which only makes it even more incredible that the latter is not.

On May 16, Julian Nagelsmann named his preliminary squad for this summer's European Championship on home soil. There were some high-profile omissions - Leon Goretzka, Emre Can, Julian Brandt and Serge Gnabry - but none more surprising than that of Hummels.

The Borussia Dortmund defender turned 35 last December and had already been left off the roster for the March internationals - but his exclusion from the Euros squad still caused controversy. Why? Because he's been the best player in this season's Champions League.