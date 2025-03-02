Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Copa del ReyGetty Images Sport
Adam Drury

Bored Jude Bellingham claims ‘lesson learnt’ after telling ref to ‘f*ck off’ as Real Madrid superstar reveals what he was doing before completing suspension in Blancos’ disappointing defeat to Betis

J. BellinghamReal MadridReal Betis vs Real MadridLaLiga

Jude Bellingham claims he has learned his lesson after finishing his suspension for telling a referee to "f*ck off" during a La Liga match.

  • Bellingham claims "lesson learned" after ban
  • Midfielder was sent off for telling ref to "f*ck off"
  • Missed 2-1 defeat to Real Betis on Saturday
